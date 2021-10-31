In Eli Brooks, Michigan has a steady hand

Over the last three years, almost everything about the Michigan basketball team’s backcourt has changed.

The coaching transition from John Beilein to Juwan Howard brought philosophical differences in 2019. Howard and his staff quickly implemented a pro-style, ball screen-heavy offense, putting more responsibilities in the hands of the Wolverines’ guards. Between Zavier Simpson, Columbia graduate transfer Mike Smith and Coastal Carolina graduate transfer DeVante’ Jones, Michigan has committed to a different starting point guard in each of Howard’s first three seasons.

But in the face of all the Wolverines’ adjustments, they’ve had a steady hand in fifth-year senior Eli Brooks. Now 23 years old and pursuing a master’s degree in social work, Brooks is the lone holdover from the 2018 Final Four team. And after losing 20 seasons’ worth of college basketball experience from last year’s rotation, Michigan is going to rely on Brooks to fill the void.

“The rest of the team looks to him as a big brother,” sophomore center Hunter Dickinson said at Big Ten Media Day. “Eli is a really smart basketball player. He’s another coach out there on the floor. Last season, we had a ton of experience and a ton of leaders. This season, it’s pretty obvious who our leader is and who we look to for guidance when we need help with anything. Eli is going to be that guy for us this year, and we’re all going to lean on him for experience and leadership.”

Through the first few weeks of preseason practices, the Wolverines’ veteran is answering the call.

“I’m the old man of the team. I feel like Austin (Davis) now because I was making fun of him last year,” Brooks said at Michigan Media Day. “It’s fun to be in this position, being able to teach the young guys and help them grow as individuals and players. Just sitting down, giving them the experiences I’ve been through and helping them find their way.”

The program’s transformation during Brooks’s career has forced him to evolve. He began his career primarily as a backup point guard before shifting into a new role off the ball. There, he’s

established himself as one of the Big Ten’s best perimeter defenders and a catch-and-shoot threat at the offensive end.



