In Flint, Harbaugh continues to evolve the student-athlete experience

FLINT, Mich. -- Jim Harbaugh is one of the most interesting, innovative, and, depending on who you ask, polarizing coaches in college football. Earlier this week, he was in the national media for his comments on the nation's abortion divide, an argument that both sides passionately disagree on, which created a divisive dialogue across the country. It's not the first time the eighth-year Michigan coach split a room with one of his statements or actions, albeit the most controversial topic he's touched on. You can scream that Harbaugh is a football coach all you want. In an era where everyone is encouraged to have an opinion on anything, it would contradict everything to fault him for voicing his opinion, right or wrong. However, we can all agree that Harbaugh isn't going to be the spokesperson who engineers impactful change in the abortion crisis. Still, there's nothing wrong with him having an opinion on the matter and sharing it, no matter how right or wrong that statement may be. In the grand scheme of things, Harbaugh's view makes, quite literally, zero difference in the situation's outcome. Maybe you love what he said. Maybe you hate it. The good news is that Jim Harbaugh is a football coach and not a politician, so this is likely the end of it or one of the few times we'll have to hear about it. So as we often do, we move on. Maybe we don't sweep it under the rug and forget, but we get back to where Harbaugh makes the most significant difference: his football program. During Michigan's six-hour stop in Flint, Mich., on the first leg of the program's "Our State" team trip, Harbaugh said nothing about the topic. Thursday was about the program. Most importantly, it was about the program's education of Flint and its impact on the community. In a city riddled with crime and government neglect, Michigan football brought an estimated 122 people on four coach buses to the Boys And Girls Club of Greater Flint on Thursday morning. During their stop, the program split into three groups. One group stuck around at the Boys And Girls Club to paint a mural from scratch alongside 60 students. Another group went to Flint's International Academy, where 60 more students worked next to players and coaches on a beautification project. Meanwhile, a select group of 15 players, primarily seniors, Harbaugh, and several other program staff members, went to the Genesee County Jail to pack lunches, hand them out, and converse with inmates as a part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. program founded by County Sheriff Christopher Swanson.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KaW0gSGFyYmF1Z2ggaXMgaGVyZSB0byBoZWxwIHBhY2sgbHVuY2gg dHJheXMgYXQgR2VuZXNlZSBDb3VudHkgSmFpbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01pY2hpZ2FuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTWljaGlnYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGlnYW5SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QG1pY2hpZ2Fucml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vSjVyaFpLTWZpNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0o1cmhaS01maTc8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJhbmRvbiBKdXN0aWNlIChAQnJhbmRvbkp1c3Rp Y2VfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYW5kb25KdXN0 aWNlXy9zdGF0dXMvMTU1MDE2MDEyNTYyNDczNzc5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

When Michigan's program arrived at the jail, they started in the bullpen, where they saw dozens of shoulder-to-shoulder inmates waiting for booking. The media followed the program throughout the visit. They went to the kitchen from the bullpen, where quarterback Cade McNamara, alongside defensive tackle Mazi Smith, defensive end Taylor Upshaw, and tight end Alan Selzer, led a crew of Wolverines in a lunch-packing assembly line. Towards the end, Harbaugh jumped in to help. "Do I need gloves?" "You have to wash your hands, coach." "OK!"



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWlj aGlnYW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNaWNo aWdhbjwvYT4gZm9vdGJhbGwgcGxheWVycyBoYW5kaW5nIG91dCBsdW5jaCB0 byBpbm1hdGVzIGF0IEdlbmVzZWUgQ291bnR5IEphaWwuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby93OFBFUEVnRm5pIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdzhQRVBF Z0ZuaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFuZG9uIEp1c3RpY2UgKEBCcmFuZG9u SnVzdGljZV8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhbmRv bkp1c3RpY2VfL3N0YXR1cy8xNTUwMTYwOTU0NjgzNTMxMjcwP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After packing enough lunches to feed a floor of inmates, Michigan's group and the media split up. Upshaw and Selzer went to a cell block on the jail's fourth floor. They handed a styrofoam lunchbox to each inmate, shook their hand, and wished them well. That could've been it. A few quick pictures of Michigan football players packing and handing out lunches would've been enough, but the experience opened many eyes to what happened next. (The jail asked the media to remove inmates' faces from photos)



Mazi Smith (left), Cade McNamara (right), and Mike Sainristil (right) speak with inmates at the Genesee County Jail on Thursday afternoon. (Brandon Justice/Rivals)

After McNamara, Smith, and senior two-way player Mike Sainristil handed out lunches through the doors of cells on the opposite side of the floor, they came back to join Upshaw and Selzer. Rather than giving them the meals and leaving, the group of seniors stuck around for the entirety of the inmates' lunch period. They went around the room, to each table, and had conversations with many of the inmates. Some inmates wanted to talk their ears off, while others wanted to eat and return to their cells. By the time they were there for 15 minutes, every inmate seemed engaged and interested in what the Wolverines had to say. "F--- Ohio," one inmate said with a smile as McNamara walked away. I learned that every day isn't like this when you're an inmate. It almost felt like a show to some of them, like they were the puppets for the photos to make these footballers look good to the public eye. "I have an M.B.A., you know?" one inmate said initially. "I went to grad school, just like you." I let the conversations be private, but these inmates' tone and cadence told the story. They were skeptical at first of these 21-to-24-year-olds coming and playing volunteer. But, in the end, there was respect, enjoyment, and fulfillment. There was a purpose. Those representatives of the program could've easily walked away and carried on. But they stayed, had tough conversations, and both sides got something out of it. Following the lunch, the coaches & players followed Swanson and his team to his office's conference room, where Swanson spoke about I.G.N.I.T.E. According to the mission statement, the program is "eliminating generational incarceration through education by restoring value, hope, and purpose to our inmate population." Swanson told the team that nine-out-of-ten inmates have a 5th-to-6th grade reading level, and nine out of ten are addicted or co-addicted. Thanks to I.G.N.I.T.E., inmates go to school two hours a day with a laid-out process that prepares them for graduation. Some get G.E.D.s, others certificates; regardless, when the inmates graduate, they get caps and gowns. For a moment, they're celebrated and have a sense of purpose. And it works because, according to Swanson, within 90 days, most inmates increase their reading levels and math skills by a grade. For context, if an inmate is booked for five years and enters with a 5th-grade reading level that goes up one grade every 90 days, that's four grades per year. By the time that inmate's sentence is over, he'll be reading at a college level or beyond after entering at the same level as an elementary school student. At Genesee County Jail, they believe second chances exist when you want one, and someone is willing to give it to you. In a country where incarceration is as backward and corrupt as any industry, Swanson is giving inmates hope. "We have inmates who have never been told 'good job,' and we put them in a cap and gown," Swanson said to the team. "Harvard graduates have come in to work with inmates before. Mayoral candidates came in from the city hall and made the inmates feel like they matter." Johnell Allen is an I.G.N.I.T.E. ambassador who served 30 years in the Genesee County Jail from 1990 to 2020 for second-degree homicide. He met Swanson while serving his time. The two connected and helped each other. Swanson showed Allen what his life could be like after prison. In contrast, Allen showed Swanson what he could do with his power to make incarceration a transformative experience during and after. "What we've been able to do is unite everybody and have an education. Because, if we put everybody's blood here, what color is it? We can't tell who's who," Allen said to the team. "At I.G.N.I.T.E., we try to make that work. I want to treat you better than I treat myself. I.G.N.I.T.E. has changed the mindset." According to Swanson, the program is hitting states around the country and growing by the day. Once Swanson and Allen finished speaking, Harbaugh invited them to be honorary captains at a game this fall. Allen, a lifelong Wolverine fan, cried and accepted the invitation. To the Sheriff, Harbaugh and his team's presence was immeasurable. "We have the data to prove it. We have the objective stats and the subjective stories. So when (Michigan) comes here, and you know they take world trips, they said they're going to start in Flint at the Genesee County Jail ... man ... I did my part, and that's the greatest validation," the Sheriff said. "As a leader, you want to be validated that you're on the right path, making an impact, and changing lives. Then a guy like Harbaugh comes in, and his players who have never met me, and says that. Today is a win for this office."

Jim Harbaugh pushes a cart of lunch trays through the halls of Genesee County Jail. (Brandon Justice/Rivals)