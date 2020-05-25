In His Own Words: Why Chaundee Brown Chose To Come To Michigan
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard received huge news last week when former Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown announced he’d be transferring to U-M to finish out his collegiate career, after averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds last year as a junior for the Demon Deacons.
Brown grew up in Orlando and headed to Winston-Salem out of high school as a top 40 prospect, and never possessed any times to the Michigan program or the area itself.
So why did U-M wind up being the choice for Brown?
“They were the best fit for me overall,” he recently told TheWolverine. “They have a great coaching staff with Coach Howard, Coach [Howard] Eisley, Coach [Saddi] Washington and Coach [Phil] Martelli.
“They all did a great job and it really felt like they needed me — they’d call me all the time and tell me how they needed a wing. They treated my parents and I like family, and I could tell how much they wanted me there just by speaking with them.
“I hadn’t known or met Coach Howard prior to this, but quickly realized he’s such a great guy and all-around amazing person. He’s serious on the court, but off the court I knew we’ll be able to joke around.
"I need to be with a person like that because that’s how I am too — I like to have fun and laugh off the court, but on it, it needs to be all business. Michigan just felt like home to me, and that’s why I needed to make that move.
"I still can’t believe I’m coming to Michigan.”
The question now becomes whether or not Brown will be allowed to play for the Maize and Blue next season as a senior.
