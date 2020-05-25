“I hadn’t known or met Coach Howard prior to this, but quickly realized he’s such a great guy and all-around amazing person. He’s serious on the court, but off the court I knew we’ll be able to joke around.

"I need to be with a person like that because that’s how I am too — I like to have fun and laugh off the court, but on it, it needs to be all business. Michigan just felt like home to me, and that’s why I needed to make that move.

"I still can’t believe I’m coming to Michigan.”

The question now becomes whether or not Brown will be allowed to play for the Maize and Blue next season as a senior.