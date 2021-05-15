 In-Person Thoughts On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting OL Commit Connor Jones
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-15 13:57:57 -0500') }} football Edit

In-Person Thoughts On Michigan OL Commit Connor Jones

Colorado offensive lineman Connor Jones is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Colorado offensive lineman Connor Jones is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Denver this weekend and saw Michigan offensive line commit Connor Jones in action.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}