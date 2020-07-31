In-State WR Andrel Anthony Commits To Michigan Over Michigan State
Michigan has scored another big summer commitment.
This time around, the Wolverines notched a verbal pledge from three-star East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who announced his decision live at his high school on Friday evening.
Anthony picked Michigan over finalists Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State.
“Michigan gives off a good vibe,” Anthony said. “I liked the atmosphere when I went to the games and visited. They are really supportive outside of football, too.”
Michigan State was thought to be the heavy favorite in Anthony’s recruitment just a week before his decision date.
However, Michigan made a late push and really turned the corner this week. Momentum shifted in favor of the Wolverines on Wednesday, and Anthony ultimately decided to spurn the hometown Spartans.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and area recruiter Sherrone Moore all played key roles in turning the tide with Anthony.
“They told me that I can come in and be an immediate factor,” Anthony said. “It feels like they really want me. They’ve made it known, especially over the last month and a half. Them checking up to see how I’m doing and how my family is doing means a lot.”
Anthony is the fourth receiver in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Rivals250 prospect Cristian Dixon and fellow three-star pass catchers Xavier Worthy and Markus Allen.
Anthony recorded 54 receptions for 954 yards and nine touchdowns en route to helping lead East Lansing to an appearance in the Michigan state playoffs.
At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Anthony is ranked as the No. 81 wide receiver in the country and No. 15 overall prospect in the state of Michigan, per Rivals.com.
