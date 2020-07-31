This time around, the Wolverines notched a verbal pledge from three-star East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who announced his decision live at his high school on Friday evening.

“Michigan gives off a good vibe,” Anthony said. “I liked the atmosphere when I went to the games and visited. They are really supportive outside of football, too.”

Michigan State was thought to be the heavy favorite in Anthony’s recruitment just a week before his decision date.

However, Michigan made a late push and really turned the corner this week. Momentum shifted in favor of the Wolverines on Wednesday, and Anthony ultimately decided to spurn the hometown Spartans.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and area recruiter Sherrone Moore all played key roles in turning the tide with Anthony.