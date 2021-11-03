Indiana's Tom Allen sees Michigan's offense going back to basics

After living the good life last season, the Indiana football program is reeling. Searching for its first Big Ten win of the season and with its two-year bowl eligibility streak in peril, Hoosiers' head coach Tom Allen hasn't had much to be excited about so far.

A polar opposite feel from a year ago.

To make matters worse, Michigan is ready to welcome the Hoosiers to the Big House with a primetime match-up on Saturday. A week after a heartbreaking loss to a rival, the Wolverines are looking to feast to get things back on the right track.

Unlike last season, things are different. The Hoosiers were able to beat U-M a season ago for the first time since 1987. A massive losing streak snapped.

Unlike last year, though, the Wolverines have figured a few things out. Especially on offense.

“There is no question they run the ball very, very well," Allen said. "Very big offensive line. Very physical. Two really talented running backs that have been very, very effective. Do have talented receivers and a good quarterback that just seems to have a lot of moxie to him and toughness and moves the chains and makes a lot of plays more with his arm than his legs. And they play a second quarterback a little bit for some packages for him.

“Bottom line is, yeah, they've established—you can just tell from the very beginning of the season that was what they wanted to be able to do was establish the run game. And they've done a really good job of that.

Just how, exactly, have the Wolverines improved the running game in Allen's eyes? It starts with the offensive front and it continues going back to the basics. To the power running game that Harbaugh has been known for.

For the Wolverines, it's been about going back to basics.

“They do a great job blocking up front," Allen said. "Got some big old tight ends that can catch the ball and run well. So, yeah, it's a very different-looking offense than they've been the last couple of years in the way they've—kind of a little more back to what it was in a lot of ways before. And especially with the multiple formations and personnel groupings and different things and emphasis on running the football. So less of a spread mindset, more of two tight ends and multiple looks and kind of the way, like I said, they were in the past. But it's been very good for them.”