Michigan football will have two starters against Hawaii it didn't have against Colorado State in Week 1.

The program's starting left tackle, Ryan Hayes, and starting outside linebacker, Nikhai Hill-Green, are both dressed and were full participants in pre-game warmups. They did not dress last week.

UPDATE: Despite being dressed and warming up, Hill-Green WON'T play. Karsen Barnhart, a senior tackle who suffered a sprained ankle in Week 1, isn't dressed and won't play against Hawaii.

That completes the pre-game injury report for Week 2. Michigan has a clean bill of health outside of those three.

Last week, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh called this the program's healthiest offseason and fall camp since his arrival in 2015.

Kickoff time for Michigan vs. Hawaii was delayed due to rain and is set for approximately 9 PM EST.