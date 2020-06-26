Michigan football sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton is ready to break out.

He showed plenty of improvement throughout the course of his freshman campaign in 2019, playing 75 of his 129 total snaps in the last two games of the season and posting seven of his 10 tackles for the year (including a half-TFL) in those contests.

During the unique offseason, Hinton pulled out all the stops to ensure he'll be the starter alongside fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp in 2020, and he's using the disappointment of seeing fewer snaps than desired as a driving force behind his motivation.

"It was tough for him at first because he was a five-star and he had all those accolades and all that stuff, and then you go out there and don’t do what you’ve got to do, but at the same time, he’s strong mentally," said Hinton's trainer, Marcus Howard, a former Georgia Bulldogs and NFL defensive lineman.

"He was down, but I told him, ‘Yo, you’re playing the hardest position to transition to from high school to college football.'

"He’s playing defensive tackle when, in reality, he didn’t even play defensive tackle in high school, he played defensive end. Your transition is going to be hard. You've gotta take on a block every play; 60-70 percent of the time, you’ve got to take on a double-team. That’s just something you've got to get used to doing."