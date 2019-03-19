With arguably the best team he's had in Ann Arbor, John Beilein had an excellent opportunity to earn his third Big Ten regular-season championship and third Big Ten Tournament championship at Michigan. The biggest obstacle in the way: Michigan State, whom U-M had beaten three straight times by double digits prior to this season. All they needed to do was slay MSU in one of their first two meetings to claim a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship and in their third meeting on Sunday to win their third straight tournament title.

Michigan was in position to strike down the Spartans in all three matchups. With 13:57 left in the second half in each contest, the Wolverines led Michigan State by at least six points.

Hang onto the lead. Hang up a banner (or two).

However, Michigan crumbled in the final 13:57 in each game. During that span, Michigan State outscored the Wolverines by 13 points in the first game at the Crisler Center, 20 points in the second game at the Breslin Center and 11 points in the third game at the United Center. Combined, the Spartans were 44 points better than U-M in these pivotal stretches (97-53).

As a result, Michigan lost all three games, becoming the first victim of a three-game single-season sweep in the rivalry's history, and allowed a Big Ten title to slip through its fingers.