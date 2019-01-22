Michigan losing to Wisconsin on Saturday was not a surprise.

Under John Beilein, the Wolverines were 5-16 against the Badgers before that game. They were even worse when those games were at the Kohl Center (2-7). And though the Wolverines had been winners of their first 17 contests this season, they weren’t going to complete it unscathed, and this matchup had been marked for weeks as the one that would most likely spoil their perfect record.

What was surprising was how Michigan lost to Wisconsin.