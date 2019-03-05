Coming off its home loss to Michigan State, and without redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews, Michigan remained in the hunt for a Big Ten regular season championship by nuking Nebraska, 82-53, on Feb. 28 and gifting Maryland its first home conference loss on Mar. 3. With just one week left on the conference slate, the Wolverines sit in second with a 15-4 B1G record and are a half-game behind Purdue (15-3) and a half-game ahead of MSU (14-4).

These are the only three teams still in contention to earn the title, which means there are only four more games that will impact who becomes the conference champion. Two of those games are on Tuesday (Nebraska at Michigan State and Purdue at Minnesota), and the other two are on Saturday (Purdue at Northwestern and, of course, Michigan at Michigan State).

How will these games play out? Which team will finish atop the Big Ten standings?

Using KenPom’s win probabilities, I have analyzed all the scenarios and calculated the odds.