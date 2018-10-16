Ticker
Inside the Numbers: Time Michigan, Not MSU, Plays Its Best in this Rivalry

Drew Hallett
Staff Writer

Michigan is 0-10 against the spread vs. Michigan State from 2008 through 2017.
Mike Carter - USA TODAY Sports
I wrote this column the week of Michigan-Michigan State last season.

I’m writing the same column the week of Michigan-Michigan State this season.

But with a twist. And a challenge.

When I published this column at Maize n Brew last year, Michigan was a 10.5-point favorite vs. MSU, and by the time the ball was kicked off that Saturday at Michigan Stadium, the line was 12.5 points. Many picked the Wolverines to win, and some picked them to win decisively because U-M was 4-0 and at home while MSU was fresh off of a 3-9 campaign.

I warned them, though, not to expect such a result because, under Mark Dantonio, the Spartans have always played their absolute best against Michigan, whether they’re contending for a Big Ten championship or just scrapping for their first Big Ten victory.

