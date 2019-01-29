Michigan’s incineration of Indiana, 69-46, on Friday (Jan. 25) should not comfort U-M fans as much as that score would indicate. Yes, the Wolverines bounced back from their first loss of the season at Wisconsin and a home scare from Minnesota with a victory at Assembly Hall, which historically has been a hall of horrors for them. Yes, they won by 23 points, which is the largest margin of victory that they have ever had on the road against Indiana by a significant margin. Yes, it’s one of the worst losses that the Hoosiers have ever suffered in their hallowed Assembly Hall.

However, the nature of the win masked that Michigan’s offense is on a three-game decline.