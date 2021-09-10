INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): Intel On Michigan Football, NIL, Hoops Recruiting
This edition of Inside The Fort brings you plenty of Michigan Wolverines football intel ahead of the team's primetime showdown against Washington Saturday night.
We begin with some insider notes on Michigan football's preparation for Washington, a name to know when it comes to replacing junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell and some insight on defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's first game coordinating the unit.
Then, we discuss the Huskies' and get an update from a Washington insider on injuries to their wide receivers, insight on their preparations for Michigan and more.
We finish with basketball recruiting and some intel on upcoming official visits, where things stand with top targets and more.
The latest edition of INSIDE THE FORT, including plenty of football talk leading up to Saturday night’s game with Washington …
Michigan coaches expect the Huskies team they see at 8 p.m. tomorrow night won’t be the same one they saw against Montana (in a 13-7 home loss). There’s been talk that Jimmy Lake’s team spent much more time on the Wolverines over the past several weeks of camp than on the Grizzlies, and that might help explain the stunning loss … “looking past them to Michigan.”
At the same time, from folks inside Schembechler Hall, U-M was handling business in similar fashion. While they didn’t take Western Michigan for granted, they spent a ton of time watching film preparing for the Huskies, too … at least the coaching staff did.
Which brings us to defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. By now, most have read the comments about how well prepared he was for everything WMU threw at them, calling out plays and where the ball was going in real time. It helped the young defenders like freshman linebacker Junior Colson immensely, made him comfortable and gave him and his teammates even more confidence in their new coordinator.“
It didn't feel like it was his first time calling a defense, at all,” our source said. “And that wasn’t by accident. He was all over their game film, knew all the tendencies and then corrected when (WMU) went against them.“
There are going to be bigger tests, of course, but from preparation to game day … A-plus.”
