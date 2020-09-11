This week's edition of Inside The Fort brings you the latest on the potential for Big Ten fall football and who is impressing in Michigan's practices, and updates on Michigan football and basketball recruiting.

There’s been a lot of frustration among the coaches and players, not just at Nebraska and Ohio State but throughout much of the Big Ten. While there’s been plenty of talk that the conference will resume play this October or November, there’s also been chatter that some of those holding things up could opt not to play.

We strongly believe Michigan won’t be one of those. There continues to be growing backlash against some of the decision makers on the U-M side, including some of the heaviest of the heavy hitters among the donors. They, like the Michigan coaches and players, aren’t pleased with the lack of transparency, and some have suggested they’re going to start making their displeasure known with their wallets (in other words, by tucking them away).

There is a faction that wants football to start in November at the earliest. Schools like Ohio State and Nebraska want to start as soon as possible, and they’re lockstep on this issue from the top down unlike some other universities.

But there are several working extremely hard behind the scenes on the Michigan side to demand transparency and push for a season, if it’s safe — and they believe it is, and that the science is on their side.There have been rumblings about a potential re-vote for a few weeks now, but it appears it’s finally going to happen (for real this time) within the next four days.

