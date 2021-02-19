This edition of Inside The Fort brings you plenty of intel on Michigan Wolverines football and basketball, including the latest on the football coaching staff. It appears the staff shakeup is not over just yet.

We also touch on some behind-the-scenes intel on quarterback Joe Milton 's transfer, check in with updates on some of Juwan Howard 's top targets in the class of 2022 and much, much morre.

Two Tennessee sources in the last day have reached out to ask if linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary was looking to leave Michigan, noting there was “smoke” D.C. Tim Banks wanted him to join him in Knoxville. It wouldn’t be all that surprising given how many times Jean-Mary’s name has surfaced this year, including an interview with new NFL Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer.

Remember, another report surfaced a few months back that Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson had an offer to join the Michigan staff. We’re still waiting for more information here, but this one’s been a soap opera the last several weeks.

Meanwhile, the Joe Milton transfer news shouldn’t have been surprising to anyone on the board. We’re glad he got his degree, and he’ll have three years to play somewhere else.

But as noted several times, Milton essentially checked out after Cade McNamara took his job and replaced him in the Rutgers comeback in which McNamara was outstanding. McNamara had a few good series against Wisconsin the week before and was given an opportunity the week before the Rutgers game, in fact, to show he had it in him to start.

He had a really bad week of practice, but he shined in the game replacing Milton. Go figure.

Milton did earn the job and had played well in practice, much better than the two other quarterbacks (and McNamara was at least as good as Dylan McCaffrey, to be clear). But you can’t predict how it will translate in games, and how players will respond to adversity.

