INSIDE THE FORT (ITF), Part 2: Football Intel, And A Juwan Howard Anecdote
Part II of Inside The Fort brings you the latest on Michigan Wolverines football ahead of its game against Northern Illinois.
We start by discussing two starters who are being pushed by others behind them in practice and games, and who may take over the starting punt return duties after redshirt freshman Caden Kolesar struggled a bit last week.
Then, we check in with ESPN.com senior writer Adam Rittenberg, who provided some thoughts on the Wolverines two games into the season, discussing if they should open up the passing game more, how his expectations have changed for the remainder of the year (if at all) and more.
CLICK HERE to read or view an excerpt below.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT, Part 1: Basketball And Recruiting Intel
RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Northern Illinois With A Huskie Insider
CLICK HERE TO READ THE INSIDE THE FORT
The win over Washington was a big one for a few reasons, obviously — No. 1, for season momentum. This was a ‘must win’ heading into the season in the staff’s eyes, and they took care of business.
At the same time, they knew going in the Huskies weren’t as good as advertised heading into the season, one of the reasons they were very confident.
Two — when you have such a big recruiting weekend and make that your selling point for the year (which they did), you’d better win. They did, of course, and our EJ Holland has been all over it explaining just how big it was for momentum.
In some ways, folks inside the building noted, there are still things they don’t know about this team and won’t find out until Big Ten play starts.“
Are the lines as good as it seems? Nobody has a clue,” one said. “But I can tell you this — these guys are playing for each other, and they care.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook