Also included is some intel on Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball, including the latest on what we're hearing about freshman center Hunter Dickinson and whether or not the NBA is an option for him after the season.

The latest edition of Inside The Fort features plenty of intel on Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh 's search for assistant coaches. We also provide some background on how the Maize and Blue signed their stellar 2021 recruiting class in the early signing period.

Starting with hoops ...

Fifth-year senior Austin Davis, who beat out Hunter Dickinson for the right to start (per associate head coach Phil Martelli, who made it clear in no uncertain terms), continues to work his way back from injury. He’s been working on the side during practice, doing drills, etc., and has yet to practice.That’s a big body, and they need to be careful with him. But he is expected back this season, and his minutes spelling Dickinson could be critical down the stretch.

The chemistry on this group, meanwhile, is off the charts. Some who have been doing this for 20-plus years say they’ve never seen such a great collection of kids — not a bad apple in the bunch — and you can see it in the way they play. The stars (hello, Hunter Dickinson) are as down to earth as it gets, and they get along swimmingly.

There’s been a lot of talk that Dickinson might be one-and-done. We can tell you that nobody believes that, and we expect him back. Now … Ignas Brazdeikis was saying the same at one point (but doing and planning another), but this one is different.

The other day, 97.1 The Ticket fielded a call from someone close to Dickinson and Terrance Williams. He said Dickinson leaving was an MSU dream, not based on reality, and that the 7-2 center loves the experience.We strongly believe he’ll be back for another year in maize and blue. We wouldn’t say the same about Franz Wagner, though you never know. His preseason plan might have changed or might still if it hasn't. He has things to work on. And we still believe one or both of Mike Smith and Eli Brooks will give serious consideration to returning next season.

