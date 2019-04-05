Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-05 12:58:51 -0500') }} football Edit

INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Wolverines Football, Basketball & Recruiting

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The latest edition of INSIDE THE FORT, including plenty of Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. Rumblings of hoops attrition, spring football and more …

Jqkxg8fnuhlpvi727bd4
Michigan spring football is well underway with Jim Harbaugh at the helm.

INSIDE THE FORT: APRIL 5

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}