Jim Harbaugh’s 2019 Michigan Wolverines football team is off and running, having gotten off to a great start in a number of areas. Here’s the latest …

First, some notes from yesterday’s practice …

Both of the top two quarterbacks are outstanding, but senior Shea Patterson has elevated his game tremendously. Harbaugh said a few times this summer he envisioned both of his top two quarterbacks playing in every game this year, but Patterson has been really, really sharp.

RELATED

News & Views: Gattis On Patterson, Harbaugh's Role In The Offense, More

News & Views: Don Brown on Schematic Adjustments, More

Analysts Talk Brown's Defense