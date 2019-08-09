INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Football Fall Camp Notes - Early Standouts, More
Jim Harbaugh’s 2019 Michigan Wolverines football team is off and running, having gotten off to a great start in a number of areas. Here’s the latest …
First, some notes from yesterday’s practice …
Both of the top two quarterbacks are outstanding, but senior Shea Patterson has elevated his game tremendously. Harbaugh said a few times this summer he envisioned both of his top two quarterbacks playing in every game this year, but Patterson has been really, really sharp.
