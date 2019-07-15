News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 16:28:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside The Fort, Part I: Michigan Wolverines Football, Basketball And More

Pvsytiz6cjz1veb2zcez
Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner could have his unit playing even better this season. (Brandon Brown)
The Wolverine
Staff

With the Big Ten Media Day right around the corner, we have the latest on the Michigan Wolverines' offensive line and how good this unit can be this upcoming season. We also have great information about how summer practices are going for Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball, including one sophomore who is standing out so far. Both in football and basketball, recruiting is heating up.

ITF: Inside the Fort, Part 1: July 15

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox

Not a member? Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}