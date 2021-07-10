INSIDE THE FORT, PART II: Loaded Michigan Basketball Scoop, Frosh & More

Michigan's freshmen are on campus, and they're impressive — but they're not the only ones. Here's some intel on them and the rest of the team through five workouts.

The freshman class isn't all in yet — the prize, five-star wing Caleb Houstan, is still playing for Team Canada in the FIBA U-19 tournament — but the other five are, and they're impressive. We told you yesterday about power forward Will Tschetter.

Assistant Phil Martelli told us, 'people are going to have to hold on to their hats' about the big man, and it's looking as though he might be one of the more underrated players in his entire class.

READ MORE: ITF PART II — Loaded Michigan Basketball Scoop from Early Workouts

RELATED

INSIDE THE FORT, PART I: Football And Recruiting

RELATED: "People need to hold on to their Hats" - This hoops freshman is surprising

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Two 2022s Michigan Basketball Will Likely Pursue Vigorously



