 ITF EXTRA: Two 2022s Michigan Basketball Will Likely Pursue Vigorously
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-08 09:08:06 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ITF EXTRA: Two 2022s Michigan Basketball Will Likely Pursue Vigorously

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan assistants are on the road to catch some of the U-M targets in action. Head coach Juwan Howard will be in Atlanta to see four-star guard pledge Dug McDaniel, who has had a really impressive spring and summer, while the other coaches will be keeping their eyes on other prospects.

Here are two to keep a close eye on ...

ITF EXTRA: Two Targets Michigan Will Likely Pursue Heavily, Starting This Weekend

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: ON TARRIS REED'S MICHIGAN VISIT


Michigan Wolverines basketball's coaching staff is on the road this weekend.
Michigan Wolverines basketball's coaching staff is on the road this weekend. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}