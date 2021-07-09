Michigan Hoops Frosh Surprising: 'People Need To Hold On To Their Hats'

Michigan's No. 1-rated, 2022 recruiting class — minus five-star wing Caleb Houstan, playing with Team Canada in the FIBA U-19 tournament — is in Ann Arbor and working out, and several are already impressing.

One in particular appears to be ahead of the curve, and it might not be who many expected.

Power forward Will Tschetter always put up big numbers at tiny Stewartville (Minn.) High, one of the top scorers in the state. He averaged 30.2 points and 14 rebounds a year ago and showed his inside/outside shooting ability, but many wondered how the three-star's game would translate to the next level.

