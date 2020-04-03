TheWolverine

A source close to the program also spoke about the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry and what the Wolverines need to do to close the gap.

We have the latest news on Michigan Wolverines football four-star running back target Donovan Edwards , five-star basketball target Josh Christopher, and head football coach Jim Harbaugh's recruiting efforts as of late.

First, on West Bloomfield (Mich.) running back Donovan Edwards, a five-star in the Wolverines’ backyard. Edwards visited Ohio State recently and was impressed, but he left without committing. OSU has since filled the position with two elite backs, even though Edwards was No. 1 on their board.



“One thing I will say for Michigan … they have stepped it up talking to Donovan,” West Bloomfield coach and former U-M receiver Ron Bellamy said, acknowledging Ohio State was no longer a factor. “But he was always open. I remember him sharing that he was getting calls from Rivals and all those about Crystal Balls people were putting in for him, and he was saying. ‘what crystal ball?’ I’m going through the recruiting process. I’m going to spring practices.’”

He was slated to see Florida and Florida State, Oklahoma. He’d been to Georgia and LSU twice and was going to see Clemson again.

“He’s learning the business side of it,” Bellamy said. “One area Ohio State had struck out was running back. They don’t have the luxury to wait. They had to do what they had to do, got who else they wanted. They still had a lot of great options.”

Michigan is strong with him, he added, as are others. The Wolverines’ coaches had a great talk with him last week, Bellamy said.