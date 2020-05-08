TheWolverine

Intel on redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield's potential NFL future is also inside, as well as the latest buzz surrounding two of Michigan's four-star freshmen signees, freshman guard Cole Bajema's departure and where basketball head coach Juwan Howard may turn to next.

Included in the latest Inside the Fort is an update on the Michigan Wolverines football's battle at quarterback, with sources explaining why redshirt sophomore Joe Milton may give the offense a higher ceiling than redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey.

Starting with football …

We noted in an ITF not long ago that someone who used to be close to the program said he felt Joe Milton was U-M’s best shot to be the game-changing quarterback the Wolverines had been lacking in recent years. We found another source that follows the program closely who feels exactly the same.

"Obviously, this is a really bizarre offseason because of Coronavirus, so this kind of messes that up. So, the favorite probably at this point is Dylan McCaffrey," he said. “But I can’t see, in a fair fight, him winning that job. I just think Milton has so much more potential.

“I’ve heard some rumblings from inside from as much as a year ago that they’re very, very excited about what he could become. So, I’m really interested to see how that plays out. I think that’s the key to everything.

”If Milton wins that job, he said, the Wolverines have a much better chance at being a very dynamic passing offense.

“Not just one that has to rely on a large portion of quarterback runs as part of their system,” the source said. “With McCaffrey, it’s still a small sample size obviously, but I’ve seen enough of him to worry about his physical skillset as a thrower, and in particular, not just his arm strength, but also his accuracy. I think he’s more athlete than quarterback. Milton, to me, is potentially the full package."