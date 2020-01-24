The latest edition of INSIDE THE FORT, including plenty of football, basketball and recruiting. We have the latest on Michigan football with winter conditioning underway, and the coaches focused on potential transfer targets. We also have recruiting news, and where the Wolverines stand with some of the top 2021 targets in the state of Michigan. On the basketball front, there is a new name to watch in the transfer portal that the Wolverines may get involved with. We also discuss junior forward Isaiah Livers and what his status is while he deals with a groin injury. RELATED: Chris Balas On The Huge Show RELATED: Michigan Recruiting Quick Hitters From World Bowl Combine

Michigan Wolverines football will lean on the leadership of Ambry Thomas in 2020. (AP Images)