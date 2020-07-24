 Insider Tidbits On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Targets From ESPN Delaware Camp
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 17:32:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Insider Tidbits On Michigan Targets From ESPN Delaware Camp

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Delaware this weekend and saw several Michigan underclassmen targets at Friday's ESPN camp.

Here are some insider notes from the event.

New England linebacker Tyler Martin holds a Michigan Wolverines recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
New England linebacker Tyler Martin holds a Michigan offer.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

*** Top 100 Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N linebacker Tyler Martin remains extremely high on Michigan. The four-star prospect has spoken to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh twice during the dead period and is in constant contact with defensive coordinator Don Brown. Martin loves the Mass to Michigan movement and is close to commit Louis Hansen and freshman Zak Zinter. Martin is looking to make a decision this spring. Michigan should be considered the favorite, but Virginia, Cal and Nebraska are some teams to watch.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}