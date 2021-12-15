Instant Analysis: Michigan flips Amorion Walker at the buzzer
The race is over for three-star wide receiver Amorion Walker and Michigan came out on top.It was a long-winded marathon for the Wolverines in their pursuit of the Ponchatoula (La.) product finally ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news