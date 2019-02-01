Michigan suffered only its second loss of the season falling to Iowa 74-59 Friday night at Iowa.

Early on in the game, both teams traded baskets and neither team extended its lead too far.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis had Michigan’s first nine points of the game, with both teams in foul trouble early. In the first half, Brazdeikis, junior center Jon Teske and sophomore forward Isiah Livers both picked up two fouls.

Michigan looked like it was going to take control of the game after sophomore forward Jordan Poole made three free-throws and Brazdeikis made a three to put the Wolverines up five midway through the first half. After that 6-0 Michigan run, Iowa answered back with a 13-0 run to take the lead and go up by eight.

The Hawkeyes ripped off a 21-2 with its high octane offense getting going late in the first half. Iowa went up by 14, which was Michigan’s biggest deficit of the season. Going into halftime, Michigan trailed by 13, which was only the second time the Wolverines trailed at halftime.

In the first half, Michigan shot 32.1 percent from the field, and it didn’t improve by much in the second half. To start the second half, the Wolverines missed ten of their first 12 shots as they couldn’t cut into Iowa’s lead.

Midway through the second half, Michigan cut the deficit to five, but Iowa rebounded with a 5-0 run and took control back of the game. The Wolverines were never to make a run late to cut the lead.