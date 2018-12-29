Instant Recap: Florida 41, Michigan 15
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
First Half
Florida got on the board first against Michigan, when it put together a 10-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard field goal to grab a 3-0 lead at the 5:37 mark of the first quarter.
Michigan answered immediately, however, when junior quarterback Shea Patterson found sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a nine-yard touchdown fade to give U-M a 7-3 lead with 3:34 to go in the quarter.
The Gators responded, though, when UF kicked a 26-yard field goal at the 12:22 mark of the second quarter to trim the lead to 7-6.
Michigan extended its edge to 10-6 when freshman kicker Jake Moody nailed a 48-yard field goal.
Florida reclaimed the lead when redshirt sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks ran it in from 20 yards out with just 2:41 to go in the half to put UF up 13-10.
The Maize and Blue had a chance to tie it right before halftime, but Moody missed a 52-yard field goal with six seconds left in the quarter.
Second Half
Michigan drove deep into UF territory on its first drive of the second half, but Patterson tossed a pick at the Gator goal line, and they returned it to the U-M 44-yard line.
The drive resulted in a five-yard touchdown pass from Franks to junior running back Lamical Perine at 8:06 of the third quarter, putting UF up 20-10.
The Gators scored again on their next series when redshirt junior running back Jordan Scarlett ran it in from a yard out with 2:34 left in the quarter, giving UF a 27-10 lead.
Michigan cut into the Gators' edge to make it 27-13 when Moody connected on a 26-yard field goal with 12:16 to go in the game.
Florida put the contest away, though, when Perine ripped off a 53-yard TD run with 9:21 to go, giving it a 34-13 lead.
U-M put points on the board again when junior viper Khaleke Hudson blocked a UF punt and it went out of the back of the end zone for a safety, making the score 34-15 with 4:52 to go.
The Gators picked off Patterson, though, and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 41-15 with 4:43 remaining.
Freshman Joe Milton came in at quarterback on the Wolverines' final possession and took the team to the Gator 35-yard line, and that's where the game ended.
Florida outgained U-M, 427-326, including a 257-77 advantage on the ground.
Sophomore wideout Nico Collins hauled in 80 receiving yards, while Peoples-Jones brought in 71.
It should also be noted that UF outscored Michigan, 28-5, in the second half.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook