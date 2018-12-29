Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Florida got on the board first against Michigan, when it put together a 10-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard field goal to grab a 3-0 lead at the 5:37 mark of the first quarter.

Michigan answered immediately, however, when junior quarterback Shea Patterson found sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a nine-yard touchdown fade to give U-M a 7-3 lead with 3:34 to go in the quarter.

The Gators responded, though, when UF kicked a 26-yard field goal at the 12:22 mark of the second quarter to trim the lead to 7-6.

Michigan extended its edge to 10-6 when freshman kicker Jake Moody nailed a 48-yard field goal.

Florida reclaimed the lead when redshirt sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks ran it in from 20 yards out with just 2:41 to go in the half to put UF up 13-10.

The Maize and Blue had a chance to tie it right before halftime, but Moody missed a 52-yard field goal with six seconds left in the quarter.