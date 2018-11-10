The first half couldn't have been much uglier for Michigan this evening.

Freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis got the scoring started with two free throws at the 17:08 mark, but fans soon found out that points would be hard to come by.

U-M got off to a disappointing 3-of-10 start from the floor, and Holy Cross held an 11-9 lead at the 13:28 juncture.

The Crusaders increased their edge to 18-9 with 11:11 to go in the half on a hot 7-of-12 shooting start.

U-M, meanwhile, was only 3-of-12 at that point, with redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews (five points) and Brazdeikis (four) the only two Wolverines who had scored.

A corner triple from Matthews with 9:23 to go cut the deficit to 18-14, and that's where things stood at the under-8 timeout.

The Maize and Blue only tacked on two more points before the under-4 timeout, and trailed 22-16 (Matthews had 10 of the 16).

One free throw each from sophomore guard Jordan Poole and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers made it 24-18, and that's where things stood at the break.