Michigan picked up another road victory, defeating Indiana Friday night, defeating the Hoosiers 69-46.

After one of the shot clocks malfunctioned and caused a delay in the game, Michigan came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. The Wolverines opened the game on a 17-0 run with strong offense and a stifling defense. Indiana missed its first eight shots of the game along with turning the ball over four times.

In the first half, Michigan held Indiana to its season low in points and only allowed the Hoosiers to shoot 20 percent from the field. IU only made five shots the entire first half. IU missed seven layups in the first half and Michigan held them to only .563 points per possession.

While Michigan’s defense was strong in the first half, the Wolverines squandered an opportunity to extend its lead even further. U-M shot only 25 percent on threes and was not able to grow its lead past 18 points in the first half. At one point midway through the first half, Michigan missed eight of nine shots.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis led the way for the Wolverines with 12 points on 5 of 7 shots in the first half.

Early in the second half, Indiana trimmed Michigan’s lead to 11, but Brazdeikis answered back with a three-pointer to silence the crowd. The Hoosiers cut the lead to single digits with 16:17 to go, but Brazdeikis answered back again and redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews scored seven points on three possessions to push the lead back out.

Indiana never got back within single digits and Michigan coasted to victory.