Michigan dominated Nebraska in every facet this afternoon, coming away with a 56-10 win.

The rout was on almost immediately this afternoon.

Nebraska freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez was picked off by Michigan junior safety Josh Metellus on the Cornhuskers' opening possession, and sophomore fullback Ben Mason took advantage of the turnover by punching it in from a yard out to put U-M up 7-0.

The Wolverines showed no signs of slowing down on their next drive, when senior running back Karan Higdon ripped off a 44-yard score to put his team up 14-0.

A Cornhusker three-and-out was followed by Mason's second touchdown of the day with 7:22 left in the first quarter (this one from four yards out), and the rout was officially on. Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin missed the extra point, though, making the score 20-0 — that was where things stood at the end of the first quarter.

Nordin got the action started in the second quarter as well with a 50-yard field goal, increasing the advantage to 23-0.

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson decided to join the fun when he tossed a five-yard strike to redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry with 8:20 left in the half, giving U-M a 30-0 edge.

Mason completed the trifecta with his third score of the day from a yard out to give the Wolverines a 37-0 lead with 5:25 to go in the half.

An interesting play occurred on Nebraska's next drive when Martinez threw a pass, had it tipped back to himself, and then swatted it forward at his own goal line. The play resulted in a safety, putting Michigan up 39-0 with 4:03 to go before the break.