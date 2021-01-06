Below is a recap of how the game went at Crisler Center Wednesday night.

No. 10 Michigan Wolverines basketball blew out No. 16 Minnesota, 82-57, behind a great night on both ends of the floor.

First Half

Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson got the game started with a second-chance layup off the glass over Minnesota junior center Liam Robbins to make it 2-0 Maize and Blue. Robbins answered on the other end with a layup of his own and, two possessions later, connected on a three ball to give Minnesota a 5-2 lead, before Michigan junior forward Isaiah Livers nailed a three of his own to tie things back up at 5-5 with just under 17 minutes to go in the half.

That remained the score at the under-16 media timeout, with both teams starting off cold shooting the ball — Minnesota was 2-of-7 at that point and Michigan was 2-of-6 with two turnovers.

Michigan came out of the timeout hitting its next two shots and taking a 9-5 lead, while playing stellar defense on the other end and forcing two turnovers.

At the 11:10 mark, Michigan held a 13-9 lead, with fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith finishing a beautiful finger roll to give the Wolverines that four-point edge. Michigan was shooting 6-of-13 (46 percent) at that point, while holding the Gophers to 31 percent from the field.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard called timeout at the 8:18 mark, after Minnesota cut it within two points (15-13) behind a nifty drive and layup by redshirt junior guard Marcus Carr, who finished over Wolverines' junior forward Brandon Johns. The Maize and Blue were on a 2:46 scoring drought at this point.

Livers got a steal with just under seven minutes to play and finished with an emphatic one-handed dunk to make it 21-15 Michigan, at which point Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino burned a timeout. After a shot clock violation by Minnesota, Michigan sophomore wing Franz Wagner nailed a deep three from the top of the key to give the Wolverines a 24-15 edge. That marked a 7-0 run for the Maize and Blue.

Livers stole it again with four and a half to play, and he threw down another monster dunk on the run out to give Michigan its largest lead of the night at 28-18. Another stop on the other end was had by the Wolverines, before Dickinson ended up with two at the rim to give Michigan a 12-point edge with three and a half to go.

Michigan was on a 13-3 run over the last 4:45 (after Howard's timeout) when it was time for the under-four media timeout (at the 2:37 mark). Minnesota was 8-of-27 from the field with seven turnovers at that point, proving the Wolverines' defense was outstanding early on.

Carr heated up at that point, hitting two three-pointers in the next minute out of the timeout, while Dickinson had a nice finish over his right shoulder sandwiched in between the two Gopher triples. It was Michigan 32, Minnesota 24 with 45 seconds to go, at which point Carr was fouled shooting a layup, made two free throws and made it a six-point deficit (32-26). That was the score at the half.

At the break, Michigan was shooting 52 percent from the field and 29 percent from beyond the arc, while the Gophers were hitting on just 33 percent of their overall attempts and 29 percent of their looks from deep.

Carr led the Gophers with 10 points at half, while Dickinson poured in 14 points (7-of-9 shooting) for the Wolverines.