With an opportunity to take control of the Big Ten title race, Michigan slipped up Tuesday night at Penn State, losing 75-69.

Michigan wasn’t able to get going early in the game as Penn State opened the game on fire on offense. The Nittany Lions started the game shooting seven of 10 from the field, jumping out to a 17-9 lead early in the game.

Penn State wasn’t able to get out to an even bigger lead in the first half as its offense went cold midway through the half. The Wolverines offense struggled to get going in the first half, turning the ball over and going two of eight from three.

The Wolverines cut into Penn State’s lead late in the first half, but Penn State went on a 9-2 run to end the first to go up by 13 heading into the break. Right as the teams were walking off the court, Michigan head coach John Beilein argued with the referees about a call late in the half and received two technical fouls and was ejected.

After halftime, Penn State made three of its four free throws for Beilein’s technicals, but Michigan’s junior point guard Zavier Simpson answered back with a three. It took until later in the second half for Michigan to cut the lead. Midway through the second half, Michigan cut Penn State’s lead to four, but Penn State’s Myles Dread answered back with a three-pointer to put his team back up seven.

Michigan’s offense went cold late in the game as the Wolverines couldn’t get back any closer.