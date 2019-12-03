Intel On 2020 Rivals250 CB, Top Michigan Target Darion Green-Warren
Michigan is going all in on Darion Green-Warren.
Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich were both in California today and stopped by Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne to see the 2020 Rivals250 cornerback.
“It was cool to see them stop by,” Green-Warren said. “Coach Harbaugh is the man and a cool guy.”
Green-Warren is one of Michigan’s top overall remaining targets this recruiting cycle.
A four-star prospect, Green-Warren was set to make an official visit to Michigan over the weekend for ‘The Game.’ However, Green-Warren will now be in Ann Arbor for his OV this weekend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news