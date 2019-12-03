News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 13:38:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Intel On 2020 Rivals250 CB, Top Michigan Target Darion Green-Warren

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan is going all in on Darion Green-Warren.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich were both in California today and stopped by Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne to see the 2020 Rivals250 cornerback.

“It was cool to see them stop by,” Green-Warren said. “Coach Harbaugh is the man and a cool guy.”

California cornerback Darion Green-Warren is officially visiting Michigan this weekend.
California cornerback Darion Green-Warren is officially visiting Michigan this weekend.

Green-Warren is one of Michigan’s top overall remaining targets this recruiting cycle.

A four-star prospect, Green-Warren was set to make an official visit to Michigan over the weekend for ‘The Game.’ However, Green-Warren will now be in Ann Arbor for his OV this weekend.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}