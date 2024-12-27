Interim OC Steve Casula praises Bryce Underwood: 'He's been awesome'

While Michigan has formally announced the hire of new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, the Wolverines have to get through the Reliaquest Bowl before Lindsey can officially get his hands on the offense on a full-time basis.

In the interim, tight ends coach Steve Casula will call plays for the program and has worked as the offensive coordinator for a few weeks now, which means he has seen what early enrollee quarterback Bryce Underwood has brought to the quarterback room in the short time he's been on campus.

Safe to say, the five-star recruit is making an early impression with the coaching staff.

"The biggest thing I would say about him is a great spirit, great energy, committed to learning what we've got going on," Casula told the media on Friday. "He's doing really good. He's great. Great personality. Funny. You know, I watch him dependent on the schedule. You know, he walks by my office in the morning. He's one of the first guys in the building. So he's been awesome."

One of the constant compliments that Underwood has received from player and coach alike is Underwood's work ethic and desire to earn his place within the program and not have something handed to him.

Casula has seen that work ethic firsthand, is he at all surprised?

"No," Casula said. "Because what I've been exposed to at the University of Michigan, that's how pretty much every guy has entered our program. And he's, he's a great fit and he's been great. You would have kind of like, I think I saw Davis say it like you would never know it. He fits in with all of our other mid-years in the best way possible. And I mean, that was a big-time compliment. He's been awesome."