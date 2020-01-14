News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 14:48:23 -0600') }} football Edit

International Bowl Notebook: Observations, Tidbits On Michigan Signees

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The International Bowl is set to take place this week in Dallas and The Wolverine's EJ Holland was on site for Tuesday morning's practice.

Here are his thoughts and notes from the event.

Michigan signees Jeffrey Persi and Matt Hibner are playing in the International Bowl.
Michigan signees Jeffrey Persi and Matt Hibner are playing in the International Bowl.

*** Michigan signees Jeffrey Persi and Matt Hibner have spent the last couple of days in Dallas practicing for the International Bowl, which is set to take place tomorrow afternoon at AT&T Stadium. Both Hibner and Persi worked with the first team today and are expected to start for Team USA in its game against Team Panama. Persi and Hibner expressed their excitement about getting to represent the United States and playing in one last game before taking off to Ann Arbor.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}