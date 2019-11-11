News More News

Into The Blue: 2020 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 2.0

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Into The Blue is a new weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

Michigan is working hard on Stanford offensive line commit Myles Hinton.
Michigan is working hard on Stanford offensive line commit Myles Hinton. (Brandon Brown)

Welcome to the second edition of the confidence board.

With the 2020 recruiting class winding down, it’s time to take a deep dive into remaining targets and share the latest on where Michigan stands with each one.

Recruits, including soft commits, are sorted by confidence level below.

High Confidence 

S Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

There were a lot of questions regarding the recruitment of Morant, who gave Michigan a verbal commitment over the summer. Yes, Morant officially visited Texas A&M and flirted with Penn State and USC, but I'm not worried. Remember, Morant wanted to wait until January to make a decision before pulling the trigger earlier than expected. He always wanted to take visits. Morant has been pretty quiet as of late, and I feel like Michigan's season has helped solidify his status. Look for Michigan to get him back on campus this month and seal the deal ahead of the early signing period.

