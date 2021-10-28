 Into The Blue: A Comprehensive Guide To Michigan Wolverines Football In-State Recruiting
Into The Blue: A Comprehensive Guide To In-State Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.

Read this week's edition below.

Michigan only has two in-state commits in its 2022 recruiting class. However, the Wolverines are still recruiting their backyard hard and are after several major targets.

Here is a full breakdown of in-state Michigan recruiting for this cycle and beyond.

