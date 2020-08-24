 Into The Blue: Breaking Down In-State Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commits, Targets
Into The Blue: Breaking Down In-State Michigan Commits, Targets

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)
A Closer Look At El-Hadi 

Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi is one of the most important commits in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class and has been a vocal leader for the Wolverines on the trail.

I caught up with Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson head coach Justin Newcomb to get his thoughts on El-Hadi's game and more.

