{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: Darion Green-Warren, Transfer DT Scoop; Dan Villari Insight

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

Rivals250 cornerback Darion Green-Warren will announce his decision next month.
Rivals250 cornerback Darion Green-Warren will announce his decision next month. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Latest On Darion Green-Warren 

*** Michigan’s biggest remaining target in 2020 is four-star Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren. I put in my FutureCast pick in favor of the Wolverines a day after early signing day. I had some hesitation about Green-Warren because sources out West indicated that his heart was with USC. From my conversations with Green-Warren, it also appeared that he was looking for a reason to stay in Los Angeles. However, Michigan knocked it out of the park on his official visit.

*** Green-Warren and his family fell in love with Michigan during their time in Ann Arbor. There were a couple of things that Green-Warren was really looking for on the trip. One was an at home feeling. The staff did a great job or rolling out the red carpet for the Rivals250 prospect and really getting to know his family. On top of that Green-Warren loved the campus and getting a tour of The Big House. Another was player development. Green-Warren is fully aware of Jim Harbaugh’s NFL experience and bought into his personal pitch on the final day of his OV.

