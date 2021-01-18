On how the family is handling the process with a decision nearing:

“Just still trying to visit schools and see what he likes. Luke Fickell has called and talked with him, so we may visit Cincinnati. He knows (Cincinnati corner) Ahmad Gardner really well. Other than that, it’s about exposing him to different cities and different schools, so we can make the best decision for him.”

On the USC visit:

“Domani (Jackson) was kind of our tour guide. We got a chance to hang out with him. We toured the campus and walked around for a few hours. The weather was good. Saturday, we went to the Jacksons house for dinner and watched the football games. The guys got to hang out, and we got to hang out as parents. We talked about football with them and the recruiting process. It was a really good visit.”