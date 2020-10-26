 Into The Blue: Donovan Edwards Intel; Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Official Visit Plan
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 18:09:47 -0500') }} football

Into The Blue: Donovan Edwards Intel; Michigan's Official Visit Plan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

Latest On Donovan Edwards 

*** A decision is nearing for Donovan Edwards. The 2021 Rivals100 running back out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High is an early enrollee and must make a commitment in the next few months. Edwards took a big step over the weekend as he released a Top 7 of Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Alabama, LSU and Notre Dame. So where do the Wolverines actually stand in his recruitment?

