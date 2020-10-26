Into The Blue: Donovan Edwards Intel; Michigan's Official Visit Plan
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.
Read this week's edition below.
Latest On Donovan Edwards
*** A decision is nearing for Donovan Edwards. The 2021 Rivals100 running back out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High is an early enrollee and must make a commitment in the next few months. Edwards took a big step over the weekend as he released a Top 7 of Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Alabama, LSU and Notre Dame. So where do the Wolverines actually stand in his recruitment?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news