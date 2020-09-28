Into The Blue: George Rooks Intel; Tyler Martin Breakdown
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.
Read this week's edition below.
Intel On George Rooks
*** With numbers winding down in the 2021 recruiting class, the Wolverines have narrowed their focus down to just a handful of prospects. Arguably the three most dramatic recruitments coming down the stretch are that of Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards, Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny and Rivals250 defensive lineman George Rooks. The latter is gearing up to make a decision this week, and there are still plenty of question marks surrounding his recruitment. So what's the latest on Rooks?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news