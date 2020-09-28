*** With numbers winding down in the 2021 recruiting class, the Wolverines have narrowed their focus down to just a handful of prospects. Arguably the three most dramatic recruitments coming down the stretch are that of Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards, Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny and Rivals250 defensive lineman George Rooks. The latter is gearing up to make a decision this week, and there are still plenty of question marks surrounding his recruitment. So what's the latest on Rooks?