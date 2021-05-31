Into The Blue: Harbaugh Hitting Camps; USC Coming Hard For Will Johnson

*** With the dead period officially coming to an end tomorrow, Michigan is preparing to attend satellite camps across the country. From Miami to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, the Wolverines will be very proactive with satellite camps this summer. While the days of Jim Harbaugh's controversial satellite days are long gone, it appears 'The Jackhammer' is back — at least in some form of his former self. Harbaugh will personally be at two satellite camps over the next three days as he looks to make impressions on a pair of key commits and a monster five-star target.