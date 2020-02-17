News More News
Into The Blue: Inside Michigan's Recruiting Push In California

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

California offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs holds a Michigan offer.
California offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Insight From A Parent 

Michigan dipped into California last cycle and came away with a big commitment in four-star San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi, who sided with the Wolverines over big offers closer to home.

I recently caught up with Persi's father, Jeffrey Persi Sr., who shared his thoughts on Michigan's push out West and the Wolverines' recruiting approach in general.

By the way, the elder Persi was a youth coach in California and worked with several high profile recruits in the 2020 and 2021 cycles.

On why Michigan my appeal to kids in LA: “As you know, growing up a diehard USC fan, it’s hard for me to say that SoCal athletics are in horrible shape. It’s really good to see schools like Michigan come out. I believe it starts at the top. I’m a huge (Jim) Harbaugh fan. I think his staff and colleagues are exceptional. Aside from some of the articles I’ve been reading about Harbaugh not being a great recruiter, I couldn’t disagree more. I think Harbaugh gets involved when he needs to like a good manager or leader does. He lets his team work. He employs them to do a job and allows them to do it from top to bottom. I think they’ve done exceptional.”

{{ article.author_name }}