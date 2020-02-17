Into The Blue: Inside Michigan's Recruiting Push In California
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.
Read this week's edition below.
Insight From A Parent
Michigan dipped into California last cycle and came away with a big commitment in four-star San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi, who sided with the Wolverines over big offers closer to home.
I recently caught up with Persi's father, Jeffrey Persi Sr., who shared his thoughts on Michigan's push out West and the Wolverines' recruiting approach in general.
By the way, the elder Persi was a youth coach in California and worked with several high profile recruits in the 2020 and 2021 cycles.
On why Michigan my appeal to kids in LA: “As you know, growing up a diehard USC fan, it’s hard for me to say that SoCal athletics are in horrible shape. It’s really good to see schools like Michigan come out. I believe it starts at the top. I’m a huge (Jim) Harbaugh fan. I think his staff and colleagues are exceptional. Aside from some of the articles I’ve been reading about Harbaugh not being a great recruiter, I couldn’t disagree more. I think Harbaugh gets involved when he needs to like a good manager or leader does. He lets his team work. He employs them to do a job and allows them to do it from top to bottom. I think they’ve done exceptional.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news