 Into The Blue: Inside Victors Weekend; Insight On New Michigan Commits
Into The Blue: Inside Victors Weekend; Insight On New Michigan Commits

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.

Read this week's edition below.

Inside Victors Weekennd 

*** Michigan hosted more than 20 recruits and their families for Victors Weekend, the biggest recruiting event of the year so far. The weekend resulted in a pair of commitments as well as positive buzz for several top targets. From special activities to unique presentations, Michigan made this a weekend remember. Here is an inside look at everything Michigan had on the docket for recruits and their families.

