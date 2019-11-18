Into The Blue: Insider Notes On Myles Hinton, Weekend Visitors
Into The Blue is a new weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.
Read this week's edition below.
Latest Intel On Myles Hinton
*** Five-star 2020 Norcoross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian offensive lineman Myles Hinton will be making an unofficial visit to Michigan for the game against Ohio State on Nov. 30. If you are keeping track at home, that’s four unofficial visits to Michigan for Hinton this season. Sure, his brother is on the team. But you have to like the fact that Hinton has been to campus on multiple occasions as a guest of Michigan, meaning he’s talking to coaches and fellow recruits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news