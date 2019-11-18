*** Five-star 2020 Norcoross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian offensive lineman Myles Hinton will be making an unofficial visit to Michigan for the game against Ohio State on Nov. 30. If you are keeping track at home, that’s four unofficial visits to Michigan for Hinton this season. Sure, his brother is on the team. But you have to like the fact that Hinton has been to campus on multiple occasions as a guest of Michigan, meaning he’s talking to coaches and fellow recruits.